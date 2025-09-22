Three people stabbed to death in Flemish city, suspect arrested

Screenshot Niewsblad.

A man suspected of killing three people in separate stabbings in Roeselare on Sunday has been arrested in Izegem, West Flemish prosecutor's office confirmed.

The incidents left a 45-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man dead. Police helicopters circled the area for hours as officers sealed off streets and carried out extensive searches.

The first victim, a 45-year-old man, was stabbed to death near a beauty salon on Kleine Weg shortly after midday. Investigators cordoned off the area, examining large bloodstains on the street, a nearby bus shelter and a rubbish bin.

Soon afterwards, a 43-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a house at the junction of Meiboomlaan and Westlaan. Police guarded the property throughout the afternoon while forensic teams worked inside.

Late in the evening, a third victim, a 67-year-old Flemish man, was attacked at his home on Hoogleedsesteenweg. According to local sources, the suspect rang his doorbell before striking him with a sharp object. The victim died at the scene.

The prosecutor’s office said the first two killings occurred "within the Afghan environment" but declined to provide further details. Local media reported the attacks were linked to family and relationship disputes.

Authorities swiftly denied rumours of a fourth victim in Geitepark.

After hours of searches involving drones, helicopters and special police units, the suspect was arrested around 11 p.m. at Izegem station.

"Today's events shocked many Roeselare residents," said Mayor Kris Declercq. "Fortunately, the perpetrator of three killings was apprehended thanks to the work of the police. Safety must remain paramount in our city."

Prosecutor's office said further information on the suspect or motive will be released today.

