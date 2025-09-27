Bus competition organised at Kortrijk Xpo

A police car pictured during the 'Infopol I XPO112' trade fair, in Kortrijk, Tuesday 10 May 2022. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Busworld, known as the world’s largest bus exhibition, is hosting the Busworld Vehicle Awards this Saturday in Kortrijk, Belgium.

The event, previously held in Brussels for two editions, returns to its original venue at Kortrijk Xpo. Organisers cited increased road congestion and safety concerns in Brussels as reasons for the move.

Busworld 2023 itself runs from 4 to 9 October in Brussels, gathering manufacturers, suppliers, and experts from the bus and coach industry. The exhibition was held in Kortrijk for 24 editions but moved to Brussels in 2019 due to its growing scale.

This year’s awards will feature evaluations of 12 new buses and coaches by a jury of thirty experts from various countries. The focus is on innovations in design, comfort, safety, eco-friendliness, and digital technology.

The vehicles being tested include models from manufacturers such as Daimler Buses, MAN Truck & Bus, Otokar, Scania, Yutong, Ebusco, BMC, and Caetanobus.

Related News