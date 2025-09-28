Police looking for victim of attempted Brussels murder

Police pictured outside the Brussels North station. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The federal police are seeking to identify a young woman who was the victim of an attempted murder on Monday at Brussels-North station.

The incident occurred around 17:40 when a woman tried to strangle two others using a scarf. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

As part of the investigation, police are attempting to identify one of the two victims. She is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, with long brown hair and glasses. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a light-coloured jacket, and was carrying a black shoulder bag and a black handbag with white patterns.

The police are urging this woman or anyone who may recognise her to come forward by emailing avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu or calling the free number 0800/30.300.

