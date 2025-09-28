Driver seriously injured in road accident in Genk

Credit: Belga.

A driver is in critical condition after a car accident in Genk during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

The crash occurred around 1:00 on the Zuiderring in Genk. A car hit a roundabout and was likely partially launched over it.

Emergency services managed to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The man sustained severe injuries, but his condition was stabilised at the hospital.

Firefighters also attended the scene due to smoke emitting from the vehicle. They feared a potential fire, though none eventually broke out.

The Limburg public prosecutor’s office dispatched a traffic expert to investigate the cause of the accident.

