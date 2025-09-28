Natuurpunt opens new visitor centre in West Flanders

The crane chicks Dru and Gru hatched in the Valley of the Black Brook last year. This year, one new crane joined the family. Photo credit: Wim Dirckx for Natuurpunt

A new visitor centre called Brugs Polderland – De Pulse has been officially opened by Natuurpunt in Damme, West Flanders.

The centre is housed in a restored barn next to the De Stadswalen nature reserve. Natuurpunt purchased the abandoned farm several years ago and transformed it into a modern facility with the help of volunteers.

The official opening took place on Sunday, with Flemish Minister for Environment and Agriculture, Jo Brouns (CD&V), in attendance.

The visitor centre serves as a gateway to the polder landscape of Damme and Bruges. According to Natuurpunt, it is an ideal starting point for walks and bike rides.

Inside, visitors can learn about the area’s fascinating history, including its formation, the impact of climate change, and the influence of human activities on the region’s biodiversity.

After an opening ceremony and speeches, the centre welcomed the public in the afternoon. Activities included guided walks, lab classes exploring aquatic creatures, and thematic workshops on woodworking, bushcraft, and more.

Related News