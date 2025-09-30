Belgian Foreign Minister welcomes US President's plan for Gaza

Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Belgian Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, welcomed on Tuesday the plan for Gaza presented by US President Donald Trump.

"This is what Belgium has been pushing for and this is what Belgium is ready to encourage," he wrote on social media.

On Monday, the White House published a plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. The document states, among other things, that the Palestinians will not be forced to leave the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas must release all hostages within 72 hours of signing the agreement.

If the text is accepted, Trump claims the war will end immediately. The US President added that a government of technocrats would be established in Palestine.

According to Trump, the 20-point plan goes beyond the war in the Gaza Strip. He claims that the agreement would lead to peace throughout the region.

Prévot (Les Engagés) welcomed the plan, adding that "It presents options that could lead to what is needed: a ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, the release of hostages, and the reconstruction of Gaza with a political horizon towards the two states-solution."

However, the plan has received some backlash from several organisations, including 11.11.11., the Belgian umbrella group for NGOs.

"It is not a plan for peace but a dangerous plan that carries the seeds of new conflict. Behind the fine words lies a text that strengthens Israel's position of power and further marginalises the Palestinian people," the organisation wrote on Tuesday.

The Belgian group believes the plan is too vague and does not specifically outline who will determine if conditions will be met. "It is a one-sided 'peace plan' in which one side of the negotiating table works out and signs an agreement with itself, without the other side even having read the agreement," said the 11.11.11. general director Els Hertogen.

The umbrella organisation also fears that potential temporary Israeli security control over parts of Palestinian land will result in permanent Israeli occupation.

It added that the plan fails to address violence in other areas needed for lasting peace, namely the West Bank, Lebanon or southern Syria.

The umbrella organisation also emphasised that the plan is too "unstable" and that there are divided reactions to it within the Israeli government.

