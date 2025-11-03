Palestinian circus school to tour Belgium in November

Credit : Belga

The Palestinian Circus School, co-founded in 2006 by Belgian Jessika Devlieghere, will tour Belgium this November with its production Sarab, described as "a story about flight, resistance and hope." Sixteen performances are planned across the country.

Sarab, Arabic for "mirage", was first created in 2017 and reworked last year. In this poetic and physical performance, Palestinian artists explore the experience of displacement, blending pain with resilience. "With acrobatics, movement, and visual language, they portray the vulnerability and strength of people on the run," the troupe said.

The Belgian tour begins on 5 November in Genk and will conclude on 30 November in Molenbeek, with stops in Aalst, Leuven, Heist-op-den-Berg, Antwerp, Diest and Ronse.

Founded in Ramallah in 2006 by Devlieghere and Palestinian director Shadi Zmorrod, the Palestinian Circus School aims to "stimulate the creative potential of young people in Palestine." The school provides a safe and inspiring environment for self-expression and artistic development, offering a rare space for creativity and freedom amid the constraints of daily life in the region.

