Pilots' union approves strike at Brussels Airlines' parent company

A jet of airline Lufthansa. Credit: Belga/Kirill Kudryavtsev/ AFP

Pilots at Brussels Airlines' parent company, Lufthansa, may go on strike for the first time in three years, following a decision by the Vereinigung Cockpit union.

A union spokesperson confirmed that members voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action, though no strike date has been set yet.

The dispute centres on the company pension scheme for around 4,800 Lufthansa pilots. The union initially demanded that the employer’s contribution be tripled, but later reduced its demands.

Despite seven rounds of negotiations, no agreement has been reached.

Lufthansa is currently undergoing a stringent cost-cutting programme. Its CEO, Jens Ritter, has stated that the company cannot afford further improvements to the pension scheme, which he described as "already very good."

