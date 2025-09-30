New patrol robot joins security guards at Liège Airport

The first autonomous patrol robot at Liege airport. Credit: Belga/John Thys

Liège Airport has unveiled an autonomous security robot, named Suricate, marking a first for Belgium.

Developed by security company Protection Unit, Suricate is designed to assist security officers by patrolling remote and less accessible areas of the airport.

Equipped with 360-degree cameras and thermal vision for night operations, the all-terrain robot conducts random patrols of 1.5 km within a designated area.

If it detects any anomalies or intrusions, Suricate alerts the monitoring team in the surveillance room, enabling swift intervention by security staff.

The robot does not replace human guards but works alongside them, serving primarily as a preventative and deterrent measure.

Fitted with a projector, a microphone, and a speaker, Suricate can directly address individuals it encounters.

Currently in its pilot phase, the robot might be deployed to other parts of Belgium in the future.

The cost of the robot has not been disclosed.

Related News