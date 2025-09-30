No flights to depart from Brussels Airport on 14 October

Empty area at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga/Ine Gillis

No passenger flights will depart from Brussels Airport in Zaventem on 14 October due to a planned strike, the airport announced on Tuesday.

Several airport staff members and security service providers are expected to participate in a general strike in October.

Due to the expected disruption, the airport, in consultation with the relevant airlines, has decided to cancel departing passenger flights.

Affected passengers will be contacted by their airlines directly in the upcoming days. They will be informed of their options.

It is currently unclear to what extent arriving flights will be impacted. The airport warns that cancellations on some arriving flights are still possible.

