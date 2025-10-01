Mapped : Brussels property prices in 2025

The Brussels-Capital Region remains the most expensive area in the country across all types of housing. Credit : Unsplash.

Belgium's national statistics office, Statbel, published new property price data for the first half of 2025, based on sales deeds registered with the Federal Finance Ministry.

The Brussels-Capital Region remains the most expensive area in the country across all types of housing. Within the capital, Woluwe-Saint-Pierre recorded the highest median apartment price at €385,000, while Saint-Josse-ten-Noode was the cheapest at €213,500.

Explore the price of property in your own municipality with our interactive map below.

Prices are rising sharply in Wallonia, partly linked to changes in property registration duties. As of 1 January 2025, transfer taxes on homes in the region have been reduced from 12.5% to 3% under specific conditions.

The savings have allowed buyers to stretch their budgets, pushing up median prices. The most expensive houses in Wallonia were in Lasne (€670,000), with the lowest in Hastière (€82,000). Apartments were priciest in Waterloo (€389,500) and cheapest in Charleroi (€125,000).

In Flanders, property was the most expensive in the province of Flemish Brabant during the first half of the year. Laethem-Saint-Martin was the most costly municipality for houses, with a median price of €792,500, while Menen was the cheapest at €189,500.

