Spontaneous strike disrupts bus service on Liège-Verviers route

Illustration picture shows TEC buses. Credit: Belga/Brno Fahy

A spontaneous strike disrupted operations at the TEC bus depot in Jemeppe (Seraing) on Wednesday morning, halting 27 bus routes managed by TEC Liège-Verviers.

The affected bus lines include 9, 10, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 122, 145, 153, 156, 194, and 285.

The depot is completely blocked, preventing any buses from operating. Discussions are underway to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The TEC will provide regular updates about the strike and its impact on the network on its website.

