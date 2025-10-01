Wednesday 1 October 2025
The Brussels Times Magazine

Spontaneous strike disrupts bus service on Liège-Verviers route

Wednesday 1 October 2025
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Spontaneous strike disrupts bus service on Liège-Verviers route
Illustration picture shows TEC buses. Credit: Belga/Brno Fahy

A spontaneous strike disrupted operations at the TEC bus depot in Jemeppe (Seraing) on Wednesday morning, halting 27 bus routes managed by TEC Liège-Verviers.

The affected bus lines include 9, 10, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 53, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91, 122, 145, 153, 156, 194, and 285.

The depot is completely blocked, preventing any buses from operating. Discussions are underway to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The TEC will provide regular updates about the strike and its impact on the network on its website.

Related News

Copyright © 2025 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.