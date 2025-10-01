Federal Justice Minister stresses need to address prison overcrowding

Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Belgium’s Justice Minister, Annelies Verlinden, believes that the federal government must take immediate action to address the plea from prison directors over severe overcrowding, she told VRT during an interview on the radio programme De Ochtend on Wednesday.

This week, the number of inmates in Belgian prisons exceeded 13,000, with 326 people reportedly sleeping on the floor. Prison directors have demanded quotas, proposing that for every new detainee admitted, two should be released until no one is left sleeping on the ground.

Verlinden (CD&V) stressed the urgency of addressing the issue. Since taking office in February, she said she has initiated measures and engaged other policy departments, including Asylum and Migration, Public Health, and Interior Affairs, to tackle the problem. Working groups have been established to combat prison overpopulation.

However, the minister said that the issue is not solely the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice, adding that over 5,000 inmates in Belgian prisons do not have legal residency in Belgium and that more than 1,000 require specialised psychiatric care.

While increasing prison capacity could be a long-term solution, the minister acknowledged the challenges. "If simple solutions existed, they would have been implemented long ago," she remarked.

As part of budget negotiations, Verlinden has advocated for an additional €1 billion for the Justice department. She admitted the goal is ambitious, given the current financial climate, but underscored that the prison system is a vital element of the rule of law.

