Belgium in Brief: Airplane mode on/off

Credit: Belga/CityMesh

The first day of a new month always comes with a series of new rules and measures in Belgium. But this time, October also comes with some disrupted travel plans for many.

In addition to yesterday's announcement that no flights would be taking off from Brussels Airport on the day of Belgium's next general strike on 14 October, a bomb threat also caused a disruption at the airport on Wednesday.

You can read all about it, and more, below and on The Brussels Times website.

No passenger flights will be taking off on 14 October, while some arriving flights could be impacted. Read more.

As September turns into October and the sun is making way for cloudy skies, Belgium will again be implementing a series of new measures and decisions. Read more.

Approximately 31,000 drone flights were recorded in Belgium last year, of which 90% were unauthorised. Read more.

Statbel, published housing price data for the first half of 2025, based on sales deeds registered. Read more.

Find out the best gigs in Brussels for you and your friends to not miss this month. Read more.

The colourless and odourless gas can pose health risks when present in enclosed spaces. Read more.

"Those who work pay half their wages in tax, while those who have more than a million in their account(s) pay virtually nothing." Read more.