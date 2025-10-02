Union Saint-Gilloise thrashed at home by Newcastle

Newcastle's Malick Thiaw and Union's Promise David fight for the ball during a game between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and English team Newcastle United FC, in Brussels, on Wednesday 01 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

Reigning Belgian champions Union Saint-Gilloise suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat to English side Newcastle United on Wednesday evening in their Champions League group stage match. Defender Fedde Leysen conceding two penalties.

Newcastle dominated possession in the first half at Anderlecht’s Lotto Park.

Their first attempt at goal was successful when a deflection by Kevin Mac Allister on a Sandro Tonali shot (17th minute) wrong-footed Union goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen.

Union briefly responded as Nick Pope saved a strike from Adem Zorgane, who fired a loose ball from a corner. Newcastle remained a threat, with Joelinton heading a cross from Kieran Trippier narrowly wide just before the half-hour mark.

Late in the first half, Leysen gave away a penalty by fouling Anthony Elanga. Antony Gordon (43rd minute) converted from the spot.

Moments later, Ait El Hadj attempted a powerful shot from outside the box, but it sailed over the bar.

Early in the second half, Elanga tested Scherpen with a sharp-angled shot, prompting Union to show more attacking intent.

Anan Khalaili had a golden opportunity but missed the target with his angled effort. Nick Pope also stopped attempts from Ousseynou Niang and Zorgane.

Union’s hopes were dealt another blow just after the hour mark when Leysen was penalised for a handball in the box. Gordon (64th minute) stepped up again, scoring his second penalty of the night.

Union’s attacking intensity faded in the latter stages, with only minor opportunities from Ait El Hadj and substitute Marc Giger. A long-range effort from substitute Sofiane Boufal forced a diving save from Pope, who was in fine form throughout.

Newcastle sealed the result with a swift counterattack, as substitute Harvey Barnes (80th minute) found the net for the fourth goal. Scherpen later made a spectacular close-range save to deny Tonali, but the damage had already been done.

'We anticipated this'

Sébastien Pocognoli remained composed after Union Saint-Gilloise suffered a crushing 0-4 defeat against Newcastle on the second matchday of the Champions League.

"We had anticipated this level of disparity," the Union coach admitted during the post-match press conference.

"To be competitive, everything in the game needs to go our way, and the opponent has to slightly underestimate us. That wasn’t the case," Pocognoli explained.

"Newcastle played an excellent match. Individually, every one of their players performed at a high level. We needed to match their intensity, and every single player had to be at 200% for us to have a chance at an upset."

Pocognoli pointed out missed opportunities, particularly a chance by Anan Khalaili early in the second half. “In games like these, you need to capitalise on your chances if you want to compete,” he said.

Looking ahead, the coach emphasised preparing his team for Sunday’s league clash with Club Brugge. “We’re disappointed to have given away two penalties, one of which was soft. The first goal was a bit unlucky,” he noted.

Still, he praised his players. "I complimented them for giving everything. Maybe it wasn’t enough at certain moments, but the key now is to quickly shift focus to this weekend’s game. We’ll need to respond."

Perfect response

Eddie Howe praised his Newcastle United players after their commanding 4-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

"It was a perfect performance, a great response after the match against Arsenal," said Howe on Wednesday evening. Newcastle had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal just days earlier.

Speaking after the win at Anderlecht's Lotto Park, Howe added:

"We had been waiting for a performance like this all season, especially away in the Champions League. The standard in this competition is so high that we need to start well. We're already looking forward to the next match."

Howe highlighted his team's attacking display as a standout feature of the match. "I especially liked the way we attacked," he said. "We felt we could score at any moment. There were also several outstanding individual performances."

