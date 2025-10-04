Belgian retail federation calls for parcel tax on Chinese online shops like TEMU

The logo of Chinese e-commerce company Temu. Credit: AFP

Comeos, Belgian federation representing companies in the retail, trade, and services sectors, has called for a tax on products from Chinese online shops, proposing a €2 charge per package to generate approximately €2 billion annually for Belgium.

According to Comeos CEO Pascal De Greef, three million parcels from Asia enter the country daily. He argues that such a measure could significantly benefit public finances and has urged the federal government, which is currently discussing the national budget, to consider the proposal.

De Greef also called for stricter customs checks on these shipments. He highlighted that only 1% of the parcels are currently inspected, despite 50% of the products failing to meet regulations. “Some of these items are harmful to health. Politicians must take action to address this,” he stated.

The announcement was made during the kick-off of the Weekend van de Klant, an annual event by organisations UNIZO, UCM, and Comeos celebrating Belgian retailers. The event began on Saturday morning in Beveren-Kruibeke-Zwijndrecht.

Held on 4 and 5 October, the initiative aims to unite traders and consumers across Belgium. It is a popular shopping weekend where retailers express their appreciation with special promotions and activities.

