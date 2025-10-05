Paramedics help injured woman in Saint-Gilles

A woman was injured on Saturday afternoon in an attack near the Gare du Midi in Saint-Gilles, Brussels, the fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw has confirmed.
Emergency services were called around 15:20 for a person with a head injury. Initial reports indicated the victim also had a hand injury, possibly caused by a knife.
A paramedical intervention team (PIT) was sent to the scene. The victim received first aid before being transported to hospital.
The exact circumstances of the attack remain unclear at this time.