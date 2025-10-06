Emergency aid needed for domestic violence victims - Belgian NGO

Illustration picture shows an action called 'witte lintjes tegen partnergeweld' (white ribbons against domestic violence) in Aalst, Friday 20 November 2020. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgian non-profit Vie Féminine has called on governments to implement a "new start pack" for victims of domestic violence, aimed at providing critical support during their departure from abusive partners.

The feminist organisation outlined that the proposed pack should include emergency financial aid to help women at the moment they leave a violent partner.

Additional support would consist of free socio-legal assistance, twenty sessions of free psychological counselling, rapid access to a confidential address unknown to the ex-partner, and specific protections at work or while job-seeking.

Vie Féminine urged governments to integrate the “new start pack” into the upcoming 2026-2031 national action plan against violence.

The association reminded authorities of a political agreement on this initiative reached in April 2024 during the Inter-Ministerial Conference on Women’s Rights, which has yet to be implemented.

Their 2025 campaign, titled "Leaving to Not Stay," focuses on women rebuilding their lives after experiencing domestic violence.

The organisation highlighted that, aside from grassroots associations, there is currently no structural support for women during this critical and often dangerous period.

Unveiled this autumn, the “new start pack” aims to aid victims not just during their departure but in the long term.

Vie Féminine emphasised that violence often persists, or even escalates, after separation, sometimes culminating in femicide.

Victims frequently find themselves isolated and financially strained after enduring years of abuse.

