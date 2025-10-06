IKEA Belgium hit by staff strikes

Ikea store.Credit: Belga/Loic Venance/AFP

A portion of the staff at IKEA in Wilrijk stopped working on Monday, according to reports from the socialist and Christian trade unions.

Strike actions have also been ongoing for several days at IKEA in Hognoul, in the province of Liège.

Union representatives announced a further action planned for Tuesday at the IKEA store in Zaventem.

Despite the strike, the Wilrijk store remains open, though customers might experience some disruptions in service.

Sven De Scheemaeker from the Christian trade union ACV Puls stated that approximately 70% of staff are striking in the Liège store, while around half are on strike in Wilrijk.

He expressed concerns over what he described as a "gradual reduction" of staff, which he claims is being carried out in a non-transparent manner.

High workload and staff shortages have been identified as the primary reasons for the strikes.

Trade unions have also linked the actions to potential federal government reforms regarding night and Sunday work regulations.

According to De Scheemaeker, discussions with management in Wilrijk are not currently taking place. He claimed that sick or older employees are being “pushed towards the exit”.

Another action is scheduled for Tuesday at the Zaventem store. While the Wilrijk store remained open on Monday, service reductions may still occur.

