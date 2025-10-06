Nick Cave to perform and curate line-up at Antwerp festival

Australian artist and singer Nick Cave poses on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the World Premiere of the film "Back To Black", in central London, on April 8, 2024. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave and his band, The Bad Seeds, will perform at the Antwerp festival Live is Live in 2026, where they will also curate the entire Sunday line-up on 28 June.

The announcement was made by organisers on Monday. It marks a return to Antwerp for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, who last performed there in 2022 at the TW Classic festival and later at the Sportpaleis (now AFAS Dome).

In 2026, the band will take the stage at the Middenvijver site, located across the river from the city centre. They are expected to showcase their latest album, ‘Wild God’.

Cave will not only deliver a full evening set but will also hand-pick all the artists and bands performing on his festival day. No details have yet been released about the acts he plans to invite.

Tickets for Sunday, 28 June 2026, go on sale on 11 October at 10:00 via liveislive.be.

