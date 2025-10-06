Fred Again announces surprise gig in Brussels this Friday

Fred Again

British DJ, composer and producer Fred Again is hosting a rave in Brussels on Friday, he announced in his newsletter, Humo reports.

Fred Again will perform at the Gare Maritime, the venue located in the heart of the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels, on Friday 10 October.

According to Humo, this last-minute event should warm up his fans to USB002, the extension of his USB project, under which he has been releasing club tracks, remixes and bootlegs for several years.

Fans are invited to register before 17:00 on Monday. They should also keep an eye on the Fred Again and Gare Maritime social media channels.

