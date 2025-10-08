Will Belgium get one ticket for all public transport?

Belgium is asking its transport operators to work on an initiative that allows passengers to travel across the country with a single ticket, according to the Federal Mobility Minister, Jean-Luc Crucke.

Dubbed "Pay-As-You-Go" (PAYG), the project aims to introduce a system where passengers can use a single ticket for trains, trams, buses and metros from different transport networks.

Currently, Belgium has four main transport companies which operate in the different regions of the country. This includes Brussels’ STIB-MIVB, Flanders’ De Lijn, Wallonia’s TEC, and the national railway operator, SNCB-NMBS.

The structure not only makes transfers more difficult, but it can also lead to passengers incurring additional costs when changing modes of transport, according to Crucke (Les Engagés).

The request to develop the PAYG comes as a push to better integrate the transport system by Crucke and the three regional mobility ministers, namely outgoing Brussels minister Elke Van den Brandt (Groen), Flanders’ Annick De Ridder (N-VA), and Wallonia’s François Desquesnes (Les Engagés).

The proposal was discussed last week in a meeting with the CEOs of the transport companies.

The ministers gave the operators until spring 2026 to present a concrete proposal that includes a clear budget, structure and timeline for the implementation of the PAYG system.

The details of this system are currently unclear. Speaking to The Brussels Times, a STIB spokesperson said that the company "will look into the request, but it is too early to comment on this initiative."

Similarly, a representative for De Lijn declined to comment on the possible new system as discussions are currently ongoing between the public transport companies.

In addition to the PAYG system, the ministers are urging the transport operators to improve the coordination of their services to facilitate connections.

The Brussels Times contacted TEC and SNCB for comment, but has yet to receive a response as of the time of publication.

