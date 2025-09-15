Brussels' tram drivers finish eighth at world championship

Credit: Belga

The duo representing Brussels' transport operator, STIB-MIVB, at the first Tram driver World Championship finished in 8th place in the competition.

A total of 25 teams participated in the World Championship for tram drivers in Vienna on Saturday. Each team was composed of a male and a female driver.

Belgium was represented in the competition by STIB's drivers Fadoua and Walid. The skillset of each driver was put to the test through eight different disciplines including target braking, driving in reverse, tram curling and tram bowling.

Every team competed with trams from Vienna's transport company Wiener Linien.

Belgium finished in 8th place with 4447 points, just behind Germany (4719 points), Czechia (4750 points), Ukraine (4863 points), and Hungary (4954 points).

The world winners of the championship were Austria with 5599 points, closely followed Poland (5244 points) and Norway (4954 points).

The next Tram championship is set to take place next year in Warsaw, Poland.

