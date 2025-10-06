Police still searching for suspects of Saint-Gilles shooting

Police pictured on the scene were a person was shot and killed at the square Jacques Franck in Saint-Gilles on Wednesday 14 February 2024. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The suspects in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday at the Square Jacques Franck in Saint-Gilles are the subject of an active search after having fled the scene on electric scooters.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday that an investigation had been launched following Saturday's shooting.

The shooting occurred at around 02:00 in central Saint-Gilles. Police discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the knee at the scene.

He received first aid before being transported to hospital, and his life is no longer in danger, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Several bullet casings were recovered at the site. The federal judicial police’s laboratory and a ballistics expert have been called in to carry out the necessary investigations.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

Emergency services, including a medical emergency team and a Brussels fire brigade ambulance, attended to the victim.

