Two injured in suspected shooting in Schaerbeek

Credit : Belga

Emergency services were called to Rue Allard in Schaerbeek shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Two people were injured during an incident that occurred overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday on Rue Allard, confirmed Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Brussels fire brigade, on Wednesday morning. "Gunshots were mentioned during the 112 emergency call," he said.

Rescue teams were alerted at around 12:27 a.m. Two emergency medical vehicles and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Both victims were taken to hospital, though their condition has not been disclosed.

The incident took place on Rue Allard, which connects Rue d’Aerschot and Rue de Brabant, close to Brussels-North railway station.

The exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the intervention and the nature of the injuries.

