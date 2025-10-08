Amazon to make largest investment in Belgium yet

An Amazon parcel sorting centre in Antwerp. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

Amazon has announced plans to invest over €1 billion in Belgium between 2025 and 2027, marking its largest investment in the country to date.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a Belgian economic mission in California.

The investment aims to boost employment, expand infrastructure, and enhance local partnerships, including ongoing collaboration with delivery partner Bpost.

Amazon plans to improve the customer experience in Belgium by speeding up deliveries. Same-day delivery services are expected in the coming months, according to Eva Faict, Managing Director of Amazon Belgium and the Netherlands.

Faict confirmed that Amazon will continue working with bpost, its primary delivery partner, while also investing in the logistics chain to support same-day delivery.

"We will diversify our operations, and Amazon Logistics won’t work alone," she added.

She also highlighted Amazon’s commitment to developing Belgian talent. The company currently employs around 400 people in Belgium, a figure expected to grow as a result of the new investment, though no specific numbers were disclosed.

Beyond supporting its Belgian customers, Amazon seeks to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that sell on its platform.

Faict stated that this initiative aims to help SMEs expand both domestically and internationally, fostering job creation and economic growth. She noted plans to invest in artificial intelligence to better assist these businesses.

The investment will also expand Amazon’s logistics network, delivery capabilities, and local infrastructure. Since launching Amazon.com.be in October 2022, the company has helped over 1,000 Belgian businesses reach new customers, created hundreds of local jobs, and strengthened partnerships with local delivery providers.

Since 2015, Amazon has invested more than €800 million in Belgium and operates facilities including a delivery station in Antwerp, a research and development centre in Hamme, and its local headquarters in Brussels.

Federal Minister Éléonore Simonet praised the investment, saying it underscores Belgium’s role as a major hub for digital innovation, while offering great opportunities for SMEs to thrive in e-commerce.

According to independent consultancy Keystone Strategy, Amazon’s investments contributed over €350 million to Belgium’s GDP since 2015, including €140 million in 2024 alone.

In addition, the company has supported more than 1,000 indirect jobs and 200 induced jobs across sectors such as construction, logistics, and professional services.

