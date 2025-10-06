'Not here for US politics, but for deals' - Belgian delegation on California trip

Belgian delegation featuring politicians and royals during an information session for the Belgian delegation, in San Francisco, during an economic mission to the west coast of the United States, on Sunday 05 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Business takes precedence, says Belgian Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken about the Belgian economic mission in California, which unfolds amidst concerns over Donald Trump’s global trade policies.

"We’re not here for American politics, but to secure deals with American companies," Francken stated during a press briefing in San Francisco.

He also questioned the decision of some academics, including francophone university rectors, to skip the mission.

Francken, who stopped in Texas to visit F-35 fighter jets scheduled to arrive in Florennes on 13 October, already met with around 20 defence-related start-ups.

"Each had 10 minutes to pitch their activities. We asked them what they could do for Defence and how we could support them here in the United States," he explained.

"This is an important economic mission in a tense context. However, in terms of business, ties with the United States remain very strong, and that is a positive signal," Francken emphasised.

Pieter Timmermans, CEO of the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB), echoed these sentiments during a Sunday networking event hosted by hub Brussels aboard the Potomac, a former presidential yacht of Franklin Roosevelt now repurposed for tourism.

"There are over 500 scheduled B2B meetings between companies, which is a significant number," Timmermans noted, highlighting the region’s appeal.

"We’re not here to endorse or criticise American policies. Our focus is on supporting our businesses in doing business," he concluded.

