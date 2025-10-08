Belgium in Brief: Grey skies over Brussels again

Credit: Belga

Our main article today is a joint report by The Brussels Times and De Tijd on the financial malaise of the Brussels Region. It is an issue we have looked at before, but it remains front and centre of many people's minds, has real-life consequences and is not unconnected to the other increasingly frustrating situation of a lack of a Brussels government – 16 months tomorrow in fact!

Add to that increasing questions about what the actual size of the debt is and the impending credit rating assessment, combined with a growing federal debt, and things look bleak as we head into the winter. Business leaders lament the lack of investment strategy, SMEs are finding it difficult to plan and hire people, and Belgian and international employers are frustrated by crumbling infrastructure, which makes it harder for them to attract top talent to the city.

And then there's the crime situation. Just last night, another mayor has written a letter to Federal Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) asking for help dealing with the "normalisation" of gun crime in his commune. This time it was Jean Spinette, following another shooting last night, which injured four people on Boulevard du Midi.

And he is right – what is going on is not normal. I have said this before, and unfortunately, I suspect I will say it again. The problem is that there now seem to be so many "not normal" aspects in play here that the politicians seem increasingly unable to cope with the mounting problems. At least I hope they are unable, and not unwilling.

Those in charge could do worse than follow the advice of Mark Watney in The Martian. "At some point, everything’s gonna go south and you’re going to say, this is it. This is how I end. Now, you can either accept that, or you can get to work. That’s all it is. You just begin. You do the math. You solve one problem and you solve the next one and then the next. And if you solve enough problems, you get to come home."

Maybe the politicians should start by solving one problem, because here in Brussels, they are all connected.

