Parents demand clarity on child sexual abuse at Anderlecht school

Parents seen utside the Willemijns school Institut Notre-Dame, a nursery and primary school located on Rue Adolphe Willemyns in Anderlecht, Wednesday 08 October 2025. Credit: Belga

At the Institut Notre-Dame Willemyns in Anderlecht, around ten parents gathered on Wednesday morning to demand clarity from the school administration about an alleged case of sexual abuse involving a staff member.

Parents were informed via email on Sunday about "suspicions of inappropriate sexual behaviour with a child". The incident reportedly occurred on 24 September and involved the abuse of a three-year-old.

The suspect, said to be 28 years old, had reportedly worked at the school for two years. He was also employed as an instructor for Kids Explorers Sport, a non-profit organisation outside the school.

The school immediately dismissed the staff member and reported the incident to the police and the public prosecutor. According to the school, the individual was responsible for supervising children, and the incident allegedly affected one pupil.

Some parents found the school’s explanation insufficient and gathered at the school on Wednesday morning to seek further clarity. A teacher reportedly addressed the assembled parents briefly, but they expressed dissatisfaction and insisted on speaking directly with the school administration.

