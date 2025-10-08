Enhanced version of flu vaccine recommended for at-risk groups

Illustration picture shows the vaccination with the flu vaccine, at the AZ Jan Palfijn hospital, in Gent, Monday 07 November 2022. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

As flu season approaches, Belgium’s Superior Health Council (CSS) is recommending, for the first time, enhanced flu vaccines for at-risk groups.

These enhanced vaccines either contain up to four times the normal dose or include an adjuvant, which boosts the immune system’s response.

Virologist Marc Van Ranst raised concerns about the low vaccination rates among vulnerable groups during the annual flu press conference on Wednesday.

Last flu season saw a surge in hospitalisations and the highest flu-related excess mortality in seven years. Van Ranst explained that recent years had fewer cases due to COVID-19 measures, but “when those measures were lifted, flu returned.”

At-risk groups include pregnant women, people over the age of 65, and those with underlying health conditions. Vaccination rates in these groups are currently 16.4%, 50.2%, and 42.1%, respectively, far short of the World Health Organisation’s 75% target.

Officials recommend getting the flu vaccine in mid-October for optimal protection.

Related News