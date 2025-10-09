Belgium agrees to extend arms embargo on Israel

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium's Federal Government and regional entities reached an agreement on Wednesday to expand the arms embargo on Israel, confirmed Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot’s office on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister announced the agreement earlier in the day during an interview with La Première (RTBF).

The deal implements measures approved by the federal cabinet on 12 September. These include banning all arms transit with close coordination between federal and regional authorities, respecting their respective competencies.

Additionally, the ban extends to dual-use goods if their end user is military. It also applies to all military equipment destined for use by Israel, not just its army, encompassing items that could be utilised by armed groups or private militias.

Minister Prévot described this agreement as updating commitments made in 2009, which resulted in a de facto embargo.

Since then, no export licences have been issued for military equipment that could enhance the parties’ capabilities, the minister’s office noted.

The minister explained on air that they aim to "close all loopholes on exports and transit of arms, ensuring nothing passes through Belgium to support Israel’s military efforts."

The overnight agreement between Israel and Hamas does not alter Belgium’s stance, according to Prévot. "I want guarantees that humanitarian aid will truly reach Gaza. That is why we are maintaining our sanctions," he said.

