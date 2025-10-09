Belgium in Brief: Exodus

Good afternoon!
Our main story today deals with more evidence of a trend we have been reporting for a while – that of people choosing to move out of Brussels.
These figures deal specifically with purchasers of property, and high prices as a key driver. But people we have spoken to in the past for other articles reference other issues, including their perception of crime and the cleanliness of the city.
Whatever the reasons, it is a worrying trend for a city when people choose to buy outside. Renting is one thing, but you want people to feel like they have a long-term stake in your city. To feel like they are part of the future of a community, and to feel like they can shape its destiny over time, for the good of everyone.
It’s food for thought – but careful; if it’s vegetarian food for thought, then you can't call them veggie burgers or veggie sausages anymore! Why? The answer is here.
Enjoy your lunch!
1. Priced-out Brussels residents looking further afield to buy a house
While house prices are Brussels is on the lower end when compared to other European capitals, they are actually very high when compared to the rest of Belgium. Read more.
2. Pressure mounts on Belgium to crack open Russia’s frozen assets
Around €190 billion in Russian assets is currently being held at the Brussels-based financial institution Euroclear. Read more.
3. Belgium wants to end ‘eternal unemployment’ with major welfare reform
From next year, it will no longer be possible to remain indefinitely on unemployment benefits Read more.
4. Man, 38, stabbed to death at family home in Uccle
The suspect, the victim’s 47-year-old partner, reportedly injured herself following the incident and was taken to hospital. Read more.
5. ‘Rijsel is vlams’: Lille fans display controversial Flemish flag during French football match
A banner unfurled at the team's match against PSG has drawn criticism for its links to the Flemish nationalist movement. Read more.
6. ‘Hope bombing will stop now’ – Leaders react to Gaza peace agreement
Belgium's Foreign Minister Prévot expressed cautious hope that, this time, the ceasefire could hold. Read more.
7. ‘Different points of view make a society’: Festival des Libertés brings films, debates and concerts to Brussels
A tribute to Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain is on the agenda, as well as debates and discussions – and lots of free film screenings in the coming months. Read more.