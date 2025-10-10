Forest mayor bans metal concert over public safety concerns

Credit : @Disturbed on Instagram.

Forest Mayor, Charles Spapens (PS), has issued a police order banning the upcoming concert by American metal band Disturbed, citing a significant risk of public disorder.

The performance, which was due to take place on Wednesday, 15 October at Forest National, has now been cancelled.

Spapens says the concert, scheduled in the middle of a residential neighbourhood, could have drawn counter-demonstrations or protests that might have escalated.

A police risk assessment warned that the appearance of lead singer David Draiman, an outspoken supporter of the Israeli army, could heighten tensions.

In June, Draiman caused controversy after posting a photo of himself signing an artillery shell at an Israeli army base near Gaza with the words "F*** Hamas" written on it. The post sparked outrage, particularly among pro-Palestinian groups in Brussels.

"My responsibility and priority are the safety of residents, neighbours, demonstrators, spectators and staff at Forest National," said Mayor Spapens. "Given the police's negative advice and the venue’s unique location, it was my duty to make this decision."

The decision comes amid an already strained security situation, with a national strike planned for 14 October in Brussels and an ongoing prison staff strike requiring significant police presence.

Earlier this week, Jean Spinette (PS), the mayor of neighbouring Saint-Gilles, also voiced concern about the heavy workload facing the Brussels-South police zone, which he said was being overwhelmed by the number of demonstrations and industrial actions.

The concert was intended to mark the 25th anniversary of Disturbed's album The Sickness. Concert promoter Live Nation has not yet commented on the cancellation.

