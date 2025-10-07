Three injured in traffic accident in Forest

© Thierry Roge/Belga

Three people were injured in a traffic accident last night in the Brussels municipality of Forest, though none are in life-threatening condition, according to the Brussels Fire Brigade.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm at the intersection of Chaussée d'Alsemberg and Rue Timmermans in Forest. Two vehicles collided under unclear circumstances, causing one to be propelled into the facade of a building.

"There were no people trapped in the vehicles, but three injured individuals were taken to hospital,” said fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw.

"Their condition was not serious. We responded with three ambulances and two emergency medical teams."

The exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police.

