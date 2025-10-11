80% of Flemish teachers to work through Tuesday strike

A blackboard where a teacher is writing "en grève" – on strike in French. Credit: Belga

Eight out of ten Flemish teachers plan to continue teaching during Tuesday’s national strike, according to a survey by Teacher Tapp Flanders, an app developed by the Artevelde University of Applied Sciences.

The survey, conducted among 1,159 education professionals, aimed to gauge participation in the strike called by national trade unions. These unions are demonstrating against the De Wever government’s policies and have planned mass protests on 14 October.

Only 9% of surveyed teachers indicated they would join the strike. A majority—80%—stated they would not, while 8% remained undecided. One per cent preferred not to answer, and for 2%, the question was deemed irrelevant. The results do not distinguish between teachers in primary or secondary education and are considered preliminary.

Tuesday’s strike coincides with Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s State of the Union address in parliament. The joint union front is demanding fair wages and equitable pensions as part of their nationwide demonstrations.

Education unions are protesting pension reforms under the De Wever government. The new plans align teachers’ pensions with the private sector after a transitional period, contrasting with the old system that allowed teachers to qualify for a full pension more quickly.

In contrast, during a teacher strike on 13 January this year, over 34,000 Flemish teachers walked out—a historically high participation rate.

