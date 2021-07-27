   
Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie locations
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 July, 2021
Latest News:
Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie...
Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising...
EU agency warns against outbreaks of COVID-19 in...
The Recap: New Rainfall, Public Indecency & Cancelled...
People suffering severe flood damage entitled to temporary...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 July 2021
    Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie locations
    Number of new coronavirus infections in Belgium stabilising
    EU agency warns against outbreaks of COVID-19 in care facilities
    The Recap: New Rainfall, Public Indecency & Cancelled Festivals
    People suffering severe flood damage entitled to temporary unemployment
    29 police reports for public indecency issued around Belgium’s nude beach this year
    Staycation Spotlight: Moon Hugs exhibition
    Flemish animal shelters to receive structural support
    Plan for busy roads this weekend, Touring warns
    ‘Not responsible’: Netherlands cancels multi-day summer festivals
    ‘The damage is considerable’: Floods deal heavy blow to agriculture
    Belgian travellers not deterred by rising figures in holiday destinations
    Up to half of young people do not show up for Covid vaccine in Flanders
    New rainfall, new flooding – new normal?
    Ireland goes red, Europe turns more orange
    Belgium in Brief: Same/Weird & New
    Largest water recycling plant in Flanders deployed
    Trains services resume between Gembloux and Namur from Monday following floods
    Pukkelpop: Call for withdrawal of promised subsidy
    UK Health Minister apologises following controversial tweet
    View more
    Share article:

    Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie locations

    Tuesday, 27 July 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: canva

    The Flemish city of Bruges has made it into the 2021 roundup of the 50 Most Beautiful Movie Locations In The World.

    “From the Australian outback to the lost city of Petra, we’ve rounded up the destinations most worthy of being on the big screen,” reviewer Big 7 Travel explained alongside the list.

    Thanks to its inclusion in prominent international movies such as In Bruges, the picturesque city has been named as the 39th best, sitting between Skellig Michael, Ireland (38) and Dunn’s River Falls, Jamaica (40).

    Related News

     

    According to the site, Bruges earned its position at 39 as “the whole of pint-sized Bruges is like a movie set, from its medieval bell tower to its timer-fronted buildings.

    “Filming for the eponymous film starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes really did take place in the UNESCO World Heritage designated city centre, so you can relive your favourite scenes from the movie with ease.”

    “Obvious? Yes. Underwhelming? Never,” Big 7 adds.

    The company – which regularly published such lists on everything from cocktails to instagrammable cities – says it makes up the rankings based on a combination of editorial experience, reviews by critics and customers, location, consistency, online presence and more.

    “Taking into account the ‘wow-factor’ of the setting, its importance and impact on the scene, overall fame of the movie itself and unique features, these are the 50 most beautiful movie locations across the globe,” the company added.

    Through this process, they eventually decided that winners were:

    1) Angkor Thom, Cambodia

    2) Salzburg, Austria

    3) Skiathos, Greece

    4) Petra, Jordan

    5) Savoca, Italy

    For the complete list, click here.