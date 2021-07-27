Bruges included in the world’s most beautiful movie locations

The Flemish city of Bruges has made it into the 2021 roundup of the 50 Most Beautiful Movie Locations In The World.

“From the Australian outback to the lost city of Petra, we’ve rounded up the destinations most worthy of being on the big screen,” reviewer Big 7 Travel explained alongside the list.

Thanks to its inclusion in prominent international movies such as In Bruges, the picturesque city has been named as the 39th best, sitting between Skellig Michael, Ireland (38) and Dunn’s River Falls, Jamaica (40).

According to the site, Bruges earned its position at 39 as “the whole of pint-sized Bruges is like a movie set, from its medieval bell tower to its timer-fronted buildings.

“Filming for the eponymous film starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Ralph Fiennes really did take place in the UNESCO World Heritage designated city centre, so you can relive your favourite scenes from the movie with ease.”

“Obvious? Yes. Underwhelming? Never,” Big 7 adds.

The company – which regularly published such lists on everything from cocktails to instagrammable cities – says it makes up the rankings based on a combination of editorial experience, reviews by critics and customers, location, consistency, online presence and more.

“Taking into account the ‘wow-factor’ of the setting, its importance and impact on the scene, overall fame of the movie itself and unique features, these are the 50 most beautiful movie locations across the globe,” the company added.

Through this process, they eventually decided that winners were:

1) Angkor Thom, Cambodia

2) Salzburg, Austria

3) Skiathos, Greece

4) Petra, Jordan

5) Savoca, Italy

For the complete list, click here.