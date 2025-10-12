Socialists outraged by budget cuts in differentiated education

a visit to the 'Ecole Sainte-Marie' school in Namur, on the first day of the new school year on Monday 25 August 2025. Pupils of the French-speaking education institutions are returning today. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Socialist Party has condemned budget cuts targeting operational funding for differentiated education support, announced in the 2026 budget by the Wallonia-Brussels Federation government.

Martin Casier, PS parliamentary group leader, criticised the MR-Engagés coalition government, accusing them of weakening the education system and targeting the most vulnerable children.

Differentiated education support provides additional financial and human resources to 25% of schools with students from the lowest socio-economic backgrounds, aiming to promote equal opportunities.

On Friday, the French-speaking executive unveiled the 2026 budget, pledging to maintain differentiated teaching staff support but announcing revisions to operational funding.

“The exact scale of these cuts remains unclear, but the direction is evident. This is perhaps the most disgraceful measure in the budget,” Casier remarked in his statement. He also accused the Engagés party of conceding too easily to pressure from the MR to harm the most fragile children and youth.

The differentiated education support programme currently has a budget of €113 million, including €95 million for staff and €18 million for operational expenses.

Minister of Education Valérie Glatigny’s (MR) office confirmed the reduction of operational funding, stating that staffing resources will remain unaffected. The office added, “This initiative has shown mixed results, and the reduction will be minimal, with details to be shared first with parliament.”

