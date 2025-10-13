Fatal bridge collapse: Reconstruction work begins Tuesday

Aerial drone image shows the remains of a bridge which collapsed in March, in La Louviere, taken on Friday 04 July 2025. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Reconstruction of Bridge 45 on the E42/A15 motorway in La Louvière, Wallonia, is set to begin on Tuesday following the completion of demolition works, Sofico announced on Monday.

Bridge 45, which supports the E42/A15 motorway lanes heading towards Charleroi, collapsed on 6 March 2025, causing the death of one person and injuring three others. The area has since been closed to traffic.

Sofico revealed that analysis of the structure determined the bridge’s piles can be preserved, whereas the piers and foundations need to be rebuilt. To speed up reconstruction, many components, including the metal framework and concrete slabs, have already been prefabricated.

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic by November 2026 at the latest, according to Sofico.

The construction schedule specifies that the load-bearing structure will be built between 14 October 2025 and the end of the year. The bridge deck will be constructed during the first half of 2026.

Roadway construction and installation of equipment are planned from late June 2026 to November 2026, followed by finishing touches extending into early 2027.

Sofico noted that many steps in the process depend on favourable weather conditions.

