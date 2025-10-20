Over 45,000 speeding fines issued in Brussels this summer

Police in the Brussels-Capital Ixelles zone issued 45,218 speeding fines during the third quarter of this year, according to figures released by the force's traffic division and the Regional Processing Centre (CRT).

A total of 12.67 million vehicles were checked between July and September.

While most violations were detected by automated systems, including LIDAR speed cameras, average-speed checks and red-light cameras, officers also carried out 43 targeted operations using mobile radar units. These resulted in 2,852 reports.

During the same period, 64 driving licences were withdrawn, including 57 for speeding and seven for driving without a valid licence.

Police said the Brussels-Capital Ixelles zone remains committed to tackling dangerous and inappropriate driving behaviour.

