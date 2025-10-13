Walloon provinces to fund local emergency services

Walloon Minister Francois Desquesnes. Credit: Belga

In Wallonia, the provinces will gradually take over municipal funding of emergency services in the coming years. The shift should be complete by 2030, the Walloon government announced on Monday.

Currently, the financing of local emergency services zones falls largely under the jurisdiction of the municipalities. However, the Walloon government, led by MR and Les Engagés, has promised to "sustainably relieve municipal finances," according to Walloon Minister of Local Government François Desquesnes (Les Engagés).

The government has now decided to phase in the transfer. In 2026, the provinces will cover "15% of all municipal grants to the zones". In 2027, this will rise to 30%, in 2028 to 50%, in 2029 to 80% and finally to 100% in 2030.

According to the government, this will require an additional effort of 16 million euros from the provinces next year.

