National strike update: Brussels Airport cancels half of arriving, all departing flights

A strike action takes place at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, during a national strike of socialist trade union FGTB/ABVV and Christian union CSC/ACV on Monday 31 March 2025. The strike is part of a national day of action to protest against the austerity and pension reforms of the federal government. Credit: Belga/Ine Gillis

As a result of the national strike on Tuesday, approximately half of the arriving flights at Brussels Airport will be cancelled, spokesperson Jeffrey Franssens said on Monday.

A total of 472 flights were scheduled for Tuesday at Brussels Airport: 234 departing and 238 arriving. Two weeks ago, the airport announced that all departing flights would be cancelled because "a large number" of G4S security guards were reportedly going on strike.

Now, they confirmed that almost half of the arriving flights will be cancelled as well: 115 of them have been cancelled. A total of 48,000 passengers are affected: 33,000 who were scheduled to depart and 15,000 who were scheduled to arrive.

Additionally, no passenger flights will depart from Brussels Airport or from Charleroi Airport on Tuesday. All arriving flights at Charleroi have also been cancelled.

