Delays, cancellations and disruption as national strike hits Belgium next week

Credit: Belga

A national strike is expected to bring severe disruption to Belgium next week, including delays and cancellations on the public transport network and at Belgium's major airports.

The strike, which was called by trade unions ACV-CSC, FGTB-ABVV, and CGSLB-ACLVB, will take place on Tuesday, 14 October. The unions are protesting against reforms by the Federal Government which will impact pensions, working conditions, and salaries.

Major public transport disruptions

Brussels is expected to see severe disruptions to its metro, bus, and tram services during the national strike, according to the capital's transport operator, STIB-MIVB.

However, exact details on the impacted lines are yet to be communicated. More information is expected to be announced closer to the day of the strike via the STIB-MIVB website, mobile app, and its social media pages.

In the meantime, the transport operator advises passengers to make alternative travel arrangements if possible.

The STIB-MIVB mobility app, Floya, can help passengers find alternative routes via other modes of transport such as bicycles, scooters, taxis or car-sharing systems. The app will also suggest options on the day based on which lines are still running during the strike.

On Tuesday, the STIB-MIVB Customer Care Service will be available from 6am to answer questions during the strike via social media or via telephone on +32(0)25638917.

The Flemish transport operator, De Lijn, which also operates some bus services in Brussels, announced that it expects several disruptions on its tram and bus lines.

Alternative services can be found on the De Lijn website and app from the evening of 10 October. Cancelled services will not appear on the route planner.

De Lijn further warned that journeys may still be cancelled on the day of the national strike. Passengers are urged to consult the company's route planner before any trip on Tuesday.

Similarly, Wallonia's transport company, TEC, which operates in parts of Brussels, expects several disruptions on Tuesday.

The impact of the strike on the TEC network will be actively updated on their online timetable from 4pm on 10 October until the end of the day on 14 October.

No impact on national trains

Train services by the national railway operator, SNCB, will not be affected by the national strike, a spokesperson told The Brussels Times. Trains are expected to run according to the usual timetable.

A Eurostar spokesperson told The Brussels Times that the company does not yet know how its train services will be affected by the strike. More information on the extent of disruptions will be shared closer to the day of the strike.

Cancelled flights from Brussels

No passenger flights will depart from Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Brussels Airport in Zaventem. Additionally, all arriving flights at Charleroi have been cancelled.

Airlines are set to contact the affected passengers directly to provide them with more information on their options to either rebook their flight or receive a refund.

In addition, Brussels Airport warned passengers that some arriving flights may be cancelled on the day of the strike. Passengers can contact their airlines for updates or consult the airport's website.

Those arriving at Brussels Airport on 14 October may face longer waiting times at border control due to the reduced number of staff, the airport warned in a statement.

Administration, shops, bin collections and postal services

As with previous strikes, services at some municipalities are set to be affected by the strike action. The municipality of Saint-Gilles, for example, announced last week that its Population and Civil Registry departments will be closed on Tuesday. Residents are advised to consult their local municipalities' websites for more information.

Additionally, it is "highly likely" that the waste management services in Brussels, including the rubbish bag collections, will be disrupted during the strike, a spokesperson for Bruxelles Propreté - the agency responsible for waste collection and street cleaning - told The Brussels Times. More concrete details are expected in the coming days.

Similarly, it is too early to determine the exact impact of the strike on the postal delivery services by Belgium's Bpost, according to a spokesperson for the company. Additional details are set to be shared on Monday morning.

On Thursday, several trade unions called on retail workers to join the national strike. It is currently unclear to what extent this will disrupt shops across the capital, including supermarkets.

Strikers' demands

Among their list of demands, the trade unions are calling for overtime with bonuses, easier access to early retirement, fair compensation for night work, higher pensions, and job security for young people. "The De Wever government is launching a full-scale attack on workers' rights," the unions wrote in a statement. "The result: ruined careers and exhausted workers."

The FGTB-ABVV further added that it wants the 'Arizona' coalition to recognise the Palestinian state and impose severe sanctions on Israel.

A demonstration is set to take place across the capital on 14 October from 10.45am. Participants will first gather at Brussels North station and then make their way to Brussels Midi station.

