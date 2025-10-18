Inside a Belgian theme park's horrifying Halloween realm

The gates of Ibilaw have reopened - and this year, Walibi’s Halloween event feels darker, bolder, and far more immersive.

Since 11 October, the Walloon amusement park in Wavre has been transformed into a chilling parallel world ruled by the mysterious figure of Bill, who first appeared last year.

What once felt like a playful experiment has today transformed into a full-blown horror universe.

Corn stalks sway in the wind, their dry leaves crackling among the ripped, bloodstained teddy bears hanging from the trees alongside spooky dolls impaled on branches.

Somewhere between two rollercoaster rides, a scream pierces the night.

Visitors wander through Ibilaw’s shadowy streets, guided by the glow of countless pumpkins and by the creeping sense that something, or someone, is watching them.

Bill’s dark story

For those who met him last year, Bill is back and he’s not alone.

The portal to his cursed kingdom has reopened, revealing new layers of his twisted past. Through the park’s redesigned scare zones and attractions, visitors are drawn into Bill’s story: his childhood nightmares, his hidden lair, and the horrors he commands.

Three new zones expand this dark mythology. “Innocence” plunges revellers into the eerie ruins of Bill’s childhood, where every trace of colour has bled away, replaced by a heavy, suffocating atmosphere.

“Basement” leads deep underground into Bill’s lair — a suffocating maze where silence is broken only by the muffled cries of lost souls. The only way out? Never go in.

“Arachnophobia” thrusts visitors into a quarantined military compound overrun by unknown creatures that have crawled up from beneath the earth.

Deformed survivors, overwhelmed medics, and spreading terror: something unspeakable is taking over Walibi, one web at a time.

A haunted aquarium

Among the four haunted houses, “Aquarium” stands out as the new centrepiece.

Set in the abandoned marine institute once known as Dock World, the attraction revives a place that fascinated visitors decades ago before it was abruptly shut down in the 1990s after a series of mysterious incidents.

For years, it remained hidden in the shadows. Now, riding the wave of the park’s legendary “Megalodon,” the Aquarium finally reopens its doors… but questions on the secrets buried within were never truly laid to rest.

Inside, visitors move through the damp corridors of a decaying underwater world, surrounded by the stench of stagnant water and the lurking shapes of strange sea creatures ready to break free from their tanks.

Returning favourites like “Silence”, “The Curse of Amun”, and “Mine Blast” have also been reworked with new effects and actors. And for fans of grotesque entertainment, the “Psycho Circus XXXXL” has been given a fresh, nightmarish twist.

Bill: A (Fairy) Tale

Once upon a time… Bill, a child pulled into a mirror, was doomed to wander an empty park… until he became a shadow consumed by fear.

Today, he returns - stronger, closer, more real than ever. Dare to enter, dare to listen, and above all… dare to hope you emerge. This time, it is you who will step through his story.

Bill: A (Fairy) Tale, one of this year’s new highlights, is performed several times a day and blends storytelling, live performance, and striking visual effects to trace his mysterious journey from an innocent child to the shadowy ruler of Ibilaw.

More theatrical than terrifying, the show deepens the park’s lore, offering a narrative thread rarely seen in Halloween attractions.

Fear has a taste

Even the park’s food scene has joined the celebration of the macabre. The Freaky Pizza Festival is back, offering gory garnishes and spooky cocktails under crimson lights.

Nearby, the new Ibilaw Store tempts visitors with exclusive souvenirs like creepy plush dolls, themed clothing, and replicas of Bill’s mask that seem to stare back from the shelves.

Something for everyone

While Ibilaw is clearly aimed at thrill-seekers, Walibi hasn’t forgotten families.

The monsters are confined to a specific area between Wave Swinger and Buzzsaw, leaving the rest of the park’s classic rides free of frights. For younger visitors, an “anti-monster” badge helps ensure a fear-free day.

And just next door, Aqualibi has joined the festivities: Halloween decorations, magic shows from October 27 to 30, and even DJs turning the wave pool into a nighttime party.

A Halloween destination

Walibi’s Halloween season runs until 2 November, with ten extended nights until 10 p.m. on select dates.

For those arriving by train, Bierges-Walibi Station is just a five-minute walk from the entrance, and the SNCB’s Discovery Ticket offers a 50% discount on travel. Cyclists can even follow the new bike path from Louvain-la-Neuve straight to the park.

