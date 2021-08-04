Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review...

13 Belgian military personnel had their access to firearms suspended following the Conings affair and several have yet to regain their authorisation.

Furthermore, some are undergoing a judicial inquiry and one soldier is still suspended, Sudpresse reported on Wednesday, citing the office of Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

“Some personnel are still undergoing an internal investigation: they are either being examined by a judicial inquiry or an in-depth evaluation of their conduct by the relevant security services. One soldier has been suspended for the duration of the investigation; the others continue to serve in their original units but in positions that do not require a security clearance or access to weapons and ammunition,” the cabinet said.

“The majority of those who were subject to preventive and protective measures saw these withdrawn following a thorough investigation and consultation with partner services (State Security and Federal Police). The persons concerned have been able to resume their functions without any restrictions”, adds the same source.

The Brussels Times