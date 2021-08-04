   
Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
Latest News:
People who missed second vaccine can now book...
Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police...
Belgium in Brief: But When?...
Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in...
Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 August 2021
    People who missed second vaccine can now book catch-up appointment
    Coming soon to Ostend: Mega-brothel with own police station
    Belgium in Brief: But When?
    Belgium could start lifting face mask obligation in September
    Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review
    Tax authorities bill Delhaize parent up to €380 million
    Children recover from Covid-19 symptoms in an average of six days
    EU urges US to lift travel restrictions for Europeans
    Military defends itself against criticism to flood response in Belgium
    Unsafe levels of PFOS in blood of 3M factory neighbours
    Covid-19: New hospital admissions up almost 30%
    Why Covid caused longer waits for driving tests
    The Recap: Water Scarcity, Small Parties & Vaccine Certificates
    Temporary housing for over 1,000 families dispaced by storms
    Vaccination figures in Brussels ‘likely’ slightly underestimated
    Thunderstorms on Tuesday and showers throughout the week
    Face masks should be phased out once vaccination campaign is done, experts say
    Belgium takes steps to accept UK’s NHS vaccine certificate
    Extend ‘Turkey Deal’ to Afghan refugees, says State Secretary
    Half of the EU population is fully vaccinated
    View more
    Share article:

    Conings affair: one soldier suspended, several under review

    Wednesday, 04 August 2021

    Credit: Canva

    13 Belgian military personnel had their access to firearms suspended following the Conings affair and several have yet to regain their authorisation.

    Furthermore, some are undergoing a judicial inquiry and one soldier is still suspended, Sudpresse reported on Wednesday, citing the office of Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder.

    “Some personnel are still undergoing an internal investigation: they are either being examined by a judicial inquiry or an in-depth evaluation of their conduct by the relevant security services. One soldier has been suspended for the duration of the investigation; the others continue to serve in their original units but in positions that do not require a security clearance or access to weapons and ammunition,” the cabinet said.

    Related News

     

    “The majority of those who were subject to preventive and protective measures saw these withdrawn following a thorough investigation and consultation with partner services (State Security and Federal Police). The persons concerned have been able to resume their functions without any restrictions”, adds the same source.

    The Brussels Times