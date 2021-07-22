   
Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 July, 2021
Latest News:
Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer...
Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike...
‘No new instructions or temporary solutions’ for hunger...
Belgium sends 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Tunisia as...
Research: Antibiotics show promise in fighting skin cancer...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 July 2021
    Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer
    Belgium in Brief: Ending The Hunger Strike
    ‘No new instructions or temporary solutions’ for hunger strikers, says Mahdi
    Belgium sends 150,000 coronavirus vaccines to Tunisia as health situation deteriorates
    Research: Antibiotics show promise in fighting skin cancer
    As dust settles, flood damage becomes clear: Thousands need new home
    Missing persons: Chance of finding survivors has now gone
    Staycation Spotlight: Hide & Seek festival
    Employment growing for first time since start of pandemic
    End of hunger strike leaves political damage in its wake
    No coronavirus figures update following National Day
    The Recap: Pegasus, Reunifications & Ignored Warnings
    France raises vaccination target due to ‘fourth wave of infections’
    Death toll after floods rises to 32 in Belgium, 18 people still missing
    Undocumented migrants in Brussels to end hunger strike
    Minister: East Flanders province must review plans to drain polder area
    Last newspaper kiosk in Brussels city centre set to close
    No electricity, water or gas: 9,000 people need new accommodation after floods
    Former military intelligence boss denies he stepped down voluntarily
    Brussels trams disguised as cornets of ‘frietjes’ on National Day
    View more
    Share article:

    Conings affair: Minister defends sacking of top officer

    Thursday, 22 July 2021

    By Alan Hope

    Minister Dedonder. ©Belga

    The head of military intelligence was relieved of his post because he was unable to face the challenges of the job, defence minister Ludivine Dedonder told a parliamentary committee.

    Dedonder (PS) was appearing in front of the parliament’s defence committee to answer questions about the sacking of Major-general Philippe Boucké last week.

    The sacking came in the wake of the affair of fugitive soldier Jürgen Conings, signalled as a right-wing extremist by Boucké’s own service, and a potential terrorist.

    According to an initial statement by Dedonder, the general agreed to step down by mutual agreement. She held to that argument today, despite a clear contradiction by Boucké himself yesterday.

    Unusually for the defence ministry, a minister also finds herself in conflict with a group of other senior officers, who have spoken openly of their outrage at the sacking.

    Dedonder took advantage of being the first to speak by scorching the earth. She told MPs that Boucké was not up to scratch with goings-on in his service – he took his job at the head of the intelligence service SGRS shortly before Dedonder was appointed to the ministry. He was unaware of the threat of Conings, and his communications skills were lacking.

    Then, though, it was the turn of MPs to apply some heat to Dedonder’s claims. The problems with the SGRS were historic, and could not be blamed on Boucké. And the uprising on the part of fellow senior officers was nothing short of a mutiny.

    “I’ve never seen the two top generals of the army say the opposite to the minister of defence,” said Theo Francken (N-VA), an opposition member of the committee.

    “I don’t know who to believe. The army leadership turns against you, openly, and I have heard words like ‘cowardly’. You are not in control of the problems. You cannot say ‘I just came here, it is not my fault,’ at the same time as saying it is the fault of a general who has also just arrived, that is not possible.”

    The committee’s meeting continues.