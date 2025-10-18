Trump has reportedly rejected Zelenskyy's request to deliver long-range Tomahawk missiles

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after disembarking from Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, October 17, 2025, as he travels to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. Credit: AFP

US President Donald Trump has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for Tomahawk missiles, citing no intention to deliver long-range weapons at present, according to sources reported by Axios and CNN.

The meeting between the two leaders was described as tense, candid, and at times “awkward,” according to multiple sources who spoke to CNN. One source told Axios that while no one raised their voice, Trump remained firm during the discussions.

According to an official, Trump expressed concerns that Ukraine might be seeking to escalate and prolong the conflict. He reportedly mentioned fears about potential losses during the upcoming winter.

The meeting ended abruptly after two and a half hours. “I think we’re done here. We’ll see what happens next week,” Trump said, referencing scheduled talks between the United States and Russia.

Zelenskyy did not comment on the potential transfer of American missiles after his meeting with Trump. The Tomahawk missiles in question have a range of at least 1,600 kilometres, making them capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

Shortly after the meeting, Trump called for a ceasefire along the current front lines and urged an end to the war.

