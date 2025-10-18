Leader of French-speaking liberals reiterates opposition to additional taxes

MR's Georges-Louis Bouchez pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Thursday 25 September 2025. Credit: Belga

Georges-Louis Bouchez, the leader of the Belgian coalition party MR, reiterated on Saturday morning via social media his opposition to introducing new taxes to balance the federal budget.

According to recent developments, drafting the budget for the coming years is proving to be a difficult process. The core cabinet will not hold a plenary meeting on the matter this weekend.

As a result, it is looking increasingly unlikely that the Prime Minister will be able to present his policy declaration on Tuesday.

“We are a team elected with the promise of a better future and a break from the bad practices of the past, where the middle class was always targeted,” said Bouchez. “I will never deviate from that promise. Not now, not tomorrow.”

Bouchez also stressed that his party does not want to interfere with the wage indexation system. Work must be rewarding, he stated. However, an index adjustment of social benefits would, in his view, be “logical.”

