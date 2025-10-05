Sunday 5 October 2025
Leader of Francophone liberals receives death threat from armed individual

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
MR's Georges-Louis Bouchez during 20th anniversary of the Jean Gol Centre and presentation of the Dutch-speaking personality who will represent the study centre in Flanders, on Thursday 18 September, 2025 in Liege. Credit: Belga

The president of the Reformist Movement (MR), Georges-Louis Bouchez, has received death threats, leading to police raids, he stated on Sunday afternoon on VTM.

A weapon was discovered at the home of a suspect during these operations. The incident occurred prior to a party event in Thuin, Hainaut.

Bouchez admitted he has been threatened on several occasions in the past. He accused left-wing parties and trade unions of exploiting fear and spreading lies on a daily basis. “Raoul Hedebouw and Paul Magnette [Known Belgian left-wing politicians – Editor's note] bear significant responsibility for the rise in violence,” Bouchez said during the VTM Nieuws programme.

