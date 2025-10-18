Each recognised Belgian sexual abuse victim in the Church to receive financial support

Archbishop Luc Terlinden. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Each recognised victim of sexual abuse in the Church will receive an additional €3,000 in support.

The funding is provided by dioceses and religious congregations, with the total budget potentially exceeding €2.5 million. This was announced by the Dignity Foundation on Saturday, following a meeting with victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church.

The support aims to make access to psychotherapeutic care easier while awaiting a definitive legal framework for victims of sexual abuse, both within and outside the Church.

Archbishop Luc Terlinden stated on Saturday afternoon that the Church continues to take responsibility. “It acknowledges the urgency and deep suffering of victims of sexual abuse within the Church. This support is a new tangible sign in a broader process of healing and accountability,” said Terlinden.

