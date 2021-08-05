   
Belgium in Brief: Bin Day, The Movie
Thursday, 05 August, 2021
    Thursday, 05 August 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Bin Day, The Movie

    Thursday, 05 August 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    The scene opens on a landscape littered with… litter.

    Foxes roam, crows pick at the remains. You move closer.

    “No, it can’t be,” you exclaim to nobody in particular.

    You haven’t slept for a thousand years and awoken in a distant apocalyptic future, the half-eaten Burger King in the middle of the road tells a different story.

    The discarded blue plastic, the pecked holes, the approaching sound of grinding metal.

    It’s Bin Day. 

    Yeah, fine, it’s not that bad – but there have certainly been days it felt like it. Belgium’s reliance on plastic bags to keep garbage in – and pests out – may be something we have all come to begrudgingly accept, but this could be about to change.

    Hanging it from trees? Garbage knights? Some mix of both?

    No, plastic bins, though Garbage Knights would be cool too.

    Got your own bin day story? Let @johnstonjules know, it’s the holidays.

    1. Report: Countries are ‘hiding behind carbon removal schemes’ to claim net zero climate change plans

    Governments and corporations are hiding behind unreliable, unproven and unrealistic “carbon removal schemes” in order to claim their 2050 climate change plans will be net zero, according to a new report from Oxfam. Read more.

    2. Solid waste bins will combat ripped open trash bags in Brussels streets

    The orange bag for organic waste. Credit: Belga

    The Brussels municipality of Jette wants to install solid rubbish bins from 2022 in its fight against ripped open trash bags on the streets, announced alderman for public spaces Mounir Laarissi. Read more.

    3. A hundred mothers breastfeed at the same time in Ghent park

    A hundred mothers gathered on Wednesday at Citadelpark in Ghent to breastfeed at the same time in an effort to break the taboo surrounding breastfeeding in public. Read more.

    4. France launches health pass for non-EU tourists

    The French government announced on Thursday that it will set up a system allowing tourists vaccinated outside the European Union to obtain a health pass. Read More.

    5. Belgian woman successfully swims from England to France

    A Belgian doctor has become the first woman in 30 years to successfully swim the channel between England and France. Read More.

    6. Two Brussels pizzerias named in top 20 in Europe

    Two Brussels pizzerias are named among the 20 best ones in Europe in this year’s ranking of the popular Italian 50 Top Pizza website. Read more.

    7. Flanders won’t wait for Brussels to relax rules

    Flanders doesn’t want to wait on Brussels to catch up in terms of vaccination before relaxing measures, as the gap continues to widen between the regions. Read more.